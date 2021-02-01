Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.08 and last traded at $54.72. Approximately 369,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 454,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

