Serum (SRM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $225.42 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00008079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $136.31 million and approximately $225.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00150292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

