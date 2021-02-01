Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $21.30 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and approximately $558,186.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00263499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00108411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

