PENG (PENG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. PENG has a total market capitalization of $263,692.20 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PENG has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.46 or 0.01032640 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About PENG

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,445,984,689 coins and its circulating supply is 7,812,516,326 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.