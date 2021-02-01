SparksPay Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $40,588.31 and approximately $42.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009157 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,391,567 coins and its circulating supply is 9,312,835 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.