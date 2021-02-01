Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Cabot also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $46.17. 408,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,291. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

