TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Trading 5.8% Higher

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 236,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 514,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

