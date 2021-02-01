Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.59. 614,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 513,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

The company has a market cap of $113.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

