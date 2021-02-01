Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $842.00 and last traded at $839.81. 25,264,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 36,564,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $793.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $762.88 and its 200-day moving average is $506.75. The firm has a market cap of $796.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

