The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 5.9%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 281,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 357,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.90 million. Analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,452 shares of company stock worth $785,476. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $5,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $1,816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,342,000 after buying an additional 106,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.