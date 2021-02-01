Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 5.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.50. 330,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 498,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

