MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 6%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 3,195,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,857,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.
MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97.
About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
