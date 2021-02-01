Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in January

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $6.96. 86,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $43.49 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

