IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 6.1%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 766,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 808,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 123,342 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

