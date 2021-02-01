Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

