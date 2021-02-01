Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.0 days.
Shares of Goodman Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.61.
Goodman Group Company Profile
