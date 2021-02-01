Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Shares of Goodman Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.