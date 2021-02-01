AGA Token Hits One Day Volume of $19,835.00 (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One AGA Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00004350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. AGA Token has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $19,835.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AGA Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

AGA Token Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 10,842,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,950,062 tokens. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com

AGA Token Token Trading

AGA Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AGAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AGA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.