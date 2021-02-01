DEXTools (DEXT) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $15.20 million and $348,773.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

