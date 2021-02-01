OMG Network Price Reaches $3.91 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $547.86 million and $1.10 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00011636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.97 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.