Emercoin Trading Up 35.6% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $43,248.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,865,086 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

