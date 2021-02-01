ImageCash Price Hits $0.0070 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ImageCash has a market cap of $35,806.00 and approximately $45,845.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.