Internet of People (IOP) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Internet of People has a total market cap of $497,141.96 and approximately $165.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00040896 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.