Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.36. 1,326,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,287,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,913,123 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 53.1% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,530,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 530,933 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 926,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 725,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

