Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) recently:

1/25/2021 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

1/1/2021 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.81. 2,378,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

