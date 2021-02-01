Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EADSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.00. 299,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.13.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

