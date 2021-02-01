Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

