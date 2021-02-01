GeoDB Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $5.28 million and $97,972.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00876607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.63 or 0.04400385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

