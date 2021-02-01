Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Grows By 61.3%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.5 days.

Capital Power stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

