Indexed Finance (NDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.35 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.84 or 0.00038202 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $5.35 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00150460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038890 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

