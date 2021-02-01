Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 52,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,649. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.