AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $400,315.20 and approximately $922.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00876607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.63 or 0.04400385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.