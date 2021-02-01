Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 270,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,613. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

