Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Trading Up 6.7%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 385,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 965,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

