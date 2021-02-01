Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Up 6.4%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.96. 21,677,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 18,183,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $133,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

