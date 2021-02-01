Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Up 6.4%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.96. 21,677,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 18,183,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.52.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $133,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
