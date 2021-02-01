ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Up 6.4%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 128,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 99,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $653.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $393,644 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.