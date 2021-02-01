CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Trading 6.3% Higher

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.64. 177,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 244,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $372.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.