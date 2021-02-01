Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 596,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 215,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,165.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $918,023 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atreca by 723.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

