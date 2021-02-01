Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.17. 296,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 358,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $978.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus acquired 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $128,008.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.