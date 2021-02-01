SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading 6.1% Higher

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.74. 496,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 256,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 9.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at $694,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at $2,687,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.