Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Announces Earnings Results

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

NTP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 76,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,638. The company has a market cap of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 79,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

