$184.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $184.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $680.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $735.05 million, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 73,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.49. 386,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.