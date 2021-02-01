CUTcoin Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $12,439.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00191997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000253 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010029 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003063 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,819,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,819,545 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

