Bytom One Day Volume Reaches $38.03 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $99.82 million and $38.03 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00398228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,653,043,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,405,758,532 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

