Grin Reaches One Day Volume of $4.59 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $22.89 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,626.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.79 or 0.04112150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00398228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.01240718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00530533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00428918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00261844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022335 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,361,340 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

