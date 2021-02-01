Kin Hits Market Cap of $86.41 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $86.41 million and $975,133.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00149877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266068 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

