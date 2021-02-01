MonaCoin Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004779 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $105.64 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,626.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.79 or 0.04112150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00398228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.01240718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00530533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00428918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00261844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022335 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.