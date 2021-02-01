BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. Plans $150 Million IPO for February 5th (BOLT)

BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. (BOLT) expects to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. generated $300,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $39.1 million. BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. has a market-cap of $541.5 million.

Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems. Our proprietary Boltbody Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate, or ISAC, approach uses immunostimulants to engage and activate myeloid cells, including macrophages and dendritic cells, that directly kill tumor cells via phagocytosis and expose tumor neoantigens to the adaptive immune system. This leads to recruitment of cytotoxic T cells and additional tumor-killing myeloid cells thereby converting immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. We believe that this process leads to the development of systemic immunological memory with epitope spreading to neoantigens that is critical to achieving a long-term anti-tumor response. Our Boltbody ISAC approach is pioneering a new category of immunotherapies that combines the precision of antibody targeting with the strength of the innate and adaptive immune systems by activating and recruiting myeloid cells, thereby re-programming the tumor microenvironment to invoke an adaptive immune response. Our lead product candidate BDC-1001 is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, or HER2, Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated to one of our proprietary TLR7/8 agonists, for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including those with HER2-low tumors. This includes HER2+ breast cancer, HER2 low breast cancer, HER2+ gastric cancer and other HER2+ cancers. We initiated a Phase 1/2 trial of BDC-1001 in the first quarter of 2020 for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. We are in the dose escalation portion of the trial and expect to move into Phase 2 dose expansions in key solid tumor indications with unmet medical need in 2021. “.

BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2015 and has 63 employees. The company is located at 900 Chesapeake Drive Redwood City, California 94063 and can be reached via phone at (650) 665-9295.

Receive News & Ratings for BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.