Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Up 6.8%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 364,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 694,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

