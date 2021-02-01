Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 6.7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.25. 3,434,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,290,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,619,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

