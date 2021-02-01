National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Up 7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.53. 1,031,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 334,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.
